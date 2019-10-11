Nitish pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday paid tribute to freedom fighter and social reformer Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Governor Phagu Chauhan and other leaders also paid tribute to the leader.

Narayan, an Indian independence activist and socialist, was born in Sitabdiara village of Bihar's Saran district in 1902. In 1999, he was posthumously accorded with Bharat Ratna for the social work.

This is the first time Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi made a public appearance after the latter skipped the Dussehra event fuelling speculations of a rift between the two alliance partners.

The event, which was attended by Kumar, saw the designated seats for Modi lying vacant. (ANI)

