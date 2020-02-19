Nitya Gopal Das named president of Ram Temple Trust

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Nitya Gopal Das was on Wednesday appointed as the president of the Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in the first meeting of the trust at the residence of K Parasaran.

"Logon ki bhavna ka aadar kiya jaayega. Jaldi se jaldi mandir ka nirman hoga (People's sentiments would be respected and Ram Temple will be constructed at the earliest)," Nitya Gopal Das said.

Besides him, Champat Rai was named as General Secretary and Govind Dev Giri was named as Treasurer of the trust.

Retired IAS officer Nripendra Mishra has been named as the head of the temple construction committee of the Ram Mandir Trust. He was the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust mandated by the Central government to look after the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, held its first meeting today.

The trust was formed last month by the Central government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 9 last year.

The trust notified by the government has its office in Greater Kailash which is also the address of advocate K Parasaran, who had represented Ram Lalla in the decades-old dispute. The 15-members trust has religious as well as civilians members as part of it apart from bureaucrats.

These are Jagatguru Swami Vasudevanand, Jagatguru Swami Vishwas Prasannatheerth from Udupi, Swami Govinddev Giri and Yugpurush Parmanand apart from one Dalit member Kameshwar Chaupal, Dr. Anil Mishra, a homeopathic doctor and Vimlendu Mohan Pratap Mishra who is a descendant of Ayodhya Royal family. Mahant Dhirendra Das of Nirmohi akhara too has got a place in the trust. (ANI)

