Nityanand Rai demands action against officials in Patna for lathi charge on BPSC candidates

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Condemning the lathi charge on Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday demanded action against irresponsible officials.

Speaking to ANI, Nityanand Rai accused the newly formed coalition government of using force on the BPSC candidates.

"The JDU-RJD government promised to give 20 lakh jobs to the youth of Bihar but rather than keeping their words, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are using force on BPSC students who are demanding only their rights of free and fair examination," said the Minister.

Notably, a scuffle broke out between BPSC candidates and police personnel today in Patna. The candidates were protesting against the schedule of the exam.



Rai further said that the use of brute force on BPSC candidates shows that this government is anti-student.

"To do so, the government is showing its anti-students approach but I want to warn the state government that we will not keep quiet as we stand with students' demands.



He demanded an apology from the state government for the lathi charge that took place earlier in Patna.

"Nitish Kumar government should immediately apologise for lathi charge on BPSC candidates and take action against irresponsible officials," the minister demanded.

The students appearing in the BPSC exam were protesting against the change in the exam pattern and reportedly were lathi-charged.

BPSC in the latest notice said that due to a large number of candidates in the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competition Re-examination, full accommodation is not available in the district to conduct the examination in one phase. So in the light of the above, preliminary re-examination by the commission, it has been decided to conduct more than one stage and result in Equipercentile Equating Technique.

Now, the state commission has released the exam date that will be conducted on September 20 and 22.

The students are also opposing the new Percentile System and have asked the government about the examination date.

Expressing deep concern over the rising crime graph in the state, Rai said that 'Goonda Raj' has become rampant.

"Murders have become common in Bihar now and criminals have become fearless. The Goondaraj returned in the state with the comeback of Nitish Kumar in alliance," Rai added. (ANI)

