Nizam-era Albion bus showcased in TSRTC parade in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) held a grand Bus Parade on Saturday, as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations.

Held at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, the parade showcased the performance of a music band and an antique Albion Bus of the Nizam era which was imported from London in 1932. TSRTC buses along with the officials took part in the parade.





Speaking to ANI, TSRTC MD Sajjanar said, "A grand bus parade was held in which we have showcased a 1932 bus Albion bus. Premier buses of TSRTC were also exhibited along with TSRTC employees and two patrons including the police band held a grand rally conducted in Tank Bund."

"The Albion bus was brought from London, the seating capacity is 19 people. The engine is still running successfully and we are very proud of it. Along with it, other buses were also present. Our management is planning to start a museum and this bus will be exhibited in it," he added.

Uma Maheshwar, manager, Uppal Workshop, TSRTC said it took 15 days to modify the bus. "No new items were added in the modification. Not more than Rs 3,000 were spent on this and 22 members have worked day and night. It is a very happy moment as we have modified the bus. This bus is an antique," Maheshwar said.

He further said that technology-wise the new buses and old buses are the same but the new ones are of higher horsepower.

"This bus is from the year 1932 and around 19 people including the driver and conductor can travel in this. This Nizam-era bus is an antique and to show it to the public we have modified it," he added. (ANI)

