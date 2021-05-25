Nizamabad MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla ensures timely help to pregnant woman amid COVID lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Acting on an SOS received on Twitter, Nizamabad MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla came to the rescue of a pregnant woman amid the state-wide lockdown in Telangana.

Kalvakuntla, who is also the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, got the 23-year-old woman Jyothi admitted to a private hospital and paid for all her medical expenses.

The MLC had received the SOS on May 22, which stated that Jyothi facing severe complications as she was nearing her delivery.

"Sowmya, thank you for bringing this to our notice. We have gotten in touch with Balaji and are trying our best to help Jyothi," the MLC replied to the SOS received on the microblogging site on May 22.



Jyothi's husband Raju Naik, a cab driver, found it difficult to meet the medical expenditures.

"Given her delivery complications, Kavitha moved her to a private hospital and decided to bear all the medical expenses to ensure that both Jyothi and the unborn were safe especially in times when the country is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19," a statement issued by the MLC's office read.

The statement further informed that Jyothi gave birth to a baby boy on Monday and has responded well to the surgery.

"Praying for well-being and good health of both the mother and the child. God bless," she tweeted yesterday.

"It is not for the first time that the Former MP from Nizamabad Kavitha has stood up for humanity and the people. She has been known for her empowering actions that have enabled various sections of society time and again," Kalvakuntla's office said. (ANI)

