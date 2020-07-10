Nizamuddin Markaz case: Court allows 62 Malaysians, 11 Saudis to walk free on payment of fine

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to another 62 Malaysians and 11 Saudi Arabia nationals on payment of fine, who were arrested in connection with the participation in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik has sentenced 62 Malaysian nationals to imprisonment till rising of the court along with a fine of Rs 7,000 each. On Thursday, the court has disposed of bargain plea of another 60 Malaysian nationals.

Another court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Gupta has sentenced 11 Saudi Arabia nationals till rising of the court under the plea bargaining process and fined Rs 10,000 each.

According to the court, these foreign nationals will be released on completion of the identification by the concerned official of the embassy.

The court's order came after the accused accepted mild charges and sought leniency under plea-bargaining.

Earlier on July 6, the court said that there was prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons under section 14(b) Foreigners Act, 1946, under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code.

Thereafter the court had summoned all the accused on different dates who were charge-sheeted in 48 charge sheets and 11 supplementary charge sheets, filed by Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The court has said that all the accused persons will appear through video conferencing.

In view of the guidelines given by the Delhi High Court, Delhi Police was also directed to facilitate the joining of the concerned official of the embassy for the purpose of identification of the accused persons and further proceedings. (ANI)

