Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi court allows 60 Malaysians to walk free on payment of Rs 7k fine each

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Thursday allowed 60 Malaysians, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin in mid-March, to walk free on payment of fine of Rs 7,000 each, their lawyers said.

Hari Haran, counsel for all the accused persons told ANI that Metropolitan Magistrate Siddharth Malik passed the order after the Malaysian nationals sought lesser punishment under the plea bargain process by accepting mild charges.

On July 7, the Delhi court had granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals after they appeared before it on pursuance of summons issued against them.

Earlier today, another magistrate of Saket's court granted bail to 76 nationals from eight countries who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. The court granted them bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Their plea bargaining application will be filed by tomorrow, the defence lawyer said.

Advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh appeared for Mali, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Niger, Tanzania, Djibouti and Kenya nationals and advocates Fahim Khan and Ahmad Khan for Myanmar citizens.

The court on July 6, said that there was prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons under section14(b) Foreigners Act, 1946, under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code.

Thereafter the court had summoned all the accused on different dates who were charge sheeted in 48 chargesheets and 11 supplementary chargesheets, filed by Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The court had said that all the accused persons will appear through video conferencing. In view of the guidelines given by the Delhi High Court, Delhi Police was also directed to facilitate the joining of the concerned official of the embassy for the purpose of identification for the identification of the accused persons and further proceedings. (ANI)

