Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi court grants bail to 76 nationals from 8 countries

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Delhi Court on Thursday granted bail to 76 foreign nationals from eight countries who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

The court granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each.

Advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh appeared for foreign nationals from Mali, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Niger, Tanzania, Djibouti and Kenya while lawyers Fahim Khan and Ahmad Khan appeared for those from Myanmar.

There will be summoning foreign nationals from Bangladesh on Friday (tomorrow).

On Wednesday, the court granted bail to nationals from Brazil, Australia, Fiji, China and the Philippines, who had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur had granted bail on the personal bond of Rs 10,000 each after the completion of the identification process for these foreign nationals.

The same court had on Tuesday granted bail to 122 Malaysian nationals in the same case. (ANI)

