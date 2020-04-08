Nizamuddin Markaz Maulana Saad likely staying in Zakir Nagar, police sources

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has received information that the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Saad is staying in Zakir Nagar area here, sources in the department said on Wednesday.

According to sources, police will keep an eve in the area as they cannot enquire from the people fearing coronavirus infection.

The congregation held at the Markaz in Nizamuddin area has become one of the epicentres for the spread of coronavirus in the country as many who attended the event have tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed the lives of 149 people and infected over 5,000 others as on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

