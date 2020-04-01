Nizamuddin Markaz, vicinity sanitised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sanitised Nizamuddin Markaz and the area around it after a religious gathering was held in here earlier, that violated lockdown conditions.

Several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15 violating lockdown conditions.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

