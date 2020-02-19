NLFT militants surrender to BSF in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Three cadres of the banned NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) on Tuesday decamped from Bangladesh and surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura with arms and ammunitions.

They surrendered before Rakesh Ranjan Lal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Gokulnagar with two pistols, two magazines and 528 rounds of ammunition, said BSF in a press release.

The surrendered cadres have been identified as self-styled second-in-command Sanna Kumar (29), Jarma Ram (22) and Sudaram (38).

All three were active cadres of NLFT, belonging to Parimal Deb Barma fraction.

Sanna Kumar joined the outfit in 2016 and underwent armed training at Thanchi Upazilla under Bandarban district in Chittagong division of Bangladesh, Jarma Ram and Sudaram joined insurgency one and half years back.

The return of the important cadres of NLFT into the mainstream of the society is a sign of peace, tranquillity and prosperity in the state of Tripura.

In the recent past, a large number of NLFT (SD) Cadres had surrendered before the government officials of the state and other security forces. (ANI)

