NLU student death: SC gives 2 months deadline to Raj police to complete probe

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Rajasthan Police two months deadline to complete the investigation into the suspicious death of National Law University (NLU)-Jodhpur student in 2017.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman asks the police to complete the investigation in two months into the death of NLU student Vikrant Nagaich.

The top court was hearing a plea by the student's mother seeking transfer of the investigation in the case from the Rajasthan police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Neetu Kumar Nagaich, the mother of the deceased student, had approached the apex court and accused the state police of "lackadaisical and callous manner of the probe" into the FIR lodged on June 29, 2018, with Jodhpur's Mandore police station.

She has sought an independent inquiry while complaining of a shoddy probe with probable collusion to shield some influentials.

The mother of 21-year-old NLU student claimed that the FIR in the case was not registered for a period of 10 months from the date when the incident occurred, and was reluctantly filed thereafter. Three years since, the investigation is at a standstill with no progress and no chargesheet filed in the case, stated the plea.

In the plea, she added that the state was "criminally negligent in the investigation" or was "trying to cover" up for the perpetrators or had some malafide intention.

The third-year law student, Vikrant was found dead on August 14, 2017, under unnatural circumstances near a railway track opposite the university. The authorities tried to present the case as that of suicide due to alleged depression. (ANI)

