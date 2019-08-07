Relay fast staged by doctors in Vijayawada against NMC Bill 2019
Relay fast staged by doctors in Vijayawada against NMC Bill 2019

NMC Bill: Police detains doctors during protest in Vijayawada

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:15 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Several junior doctors and medicos were detained by the police for taking part in a relay hunger strike at Siddhartha Medical College of the city on Wednesday, opposing the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2019, which was passed in the Rajya Sabha a few days back.
The agitated protesters claimed that they were manhandled by the local police while they were demanding that amendments be made in the Bill.
They also claimed that they were mercilessly beaten and demanded that the security personnel must issue an apology for their actions.
The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. Besides, The Bill provides for licensing of 3.5 lakhs non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. However, the term Community Health Provider has been vaguely defined. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:23 IST

Delhi Police nab three wanted persons in murder case

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with a murder case from DLF Ankush Vihar area in Ghaziabad. The police have also recovered the weapon and the vehicle used in the murder.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:21 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh route on National Highway-3 closed...

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 07 (ANI): Landslide blocked Manali-Leh route on National Highway-3 at Marhi on Wednesday after heavy rainfall in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:20 IST

Last night, Sushma Swaraj asked me to come and collect my Re 1...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness on the news of the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday night. The senior lawyer said that her demise has left a 'huge void' in public life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:14 IST

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews flood situation

Mumbai (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting to review the flood situation here on Wednesday. Officials from various districts joined the meeting and briefed Chief Minister about the situation and the measures that are underway.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:11 IST

UP artist makes 6 feet charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj to pay tribute

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a moving tribute to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, an artist in Amroha city of Uttar Pradesh created a 6 feet portrait of Sushma Swaraj by using charcoal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:10 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid last tributes to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 15:08 IST

Sarabjit's sister Dalbir Kaur condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:49 IST

Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi Chief Secy, DoE on contempt petition

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Secretary and Directorate of Education (DoE) on a contempt petition for not following the orders of a division bench regarding the initiation of recruitment to fill up over 1000 unfilled vacancies of Speci

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:48 IST

Governors of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand pay homage to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Governors of Maharashtra and Uttarakhand on Wednesday expressed condolences on the untimely demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:39 IST

Sushma Swaraj gave Indian diplomacy a human face, says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday gave Indian diplomacy a human face.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:31 IST

Sushma Swaraj was an ambassador of Indian culture: LS speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing condolences on the death of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said that Sushma Swaraj was an ambassador of the Indian culture who understood everyone's problem and solved them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 14:18 IST

Court reserves order on framing of notice in defamation case...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved the order on the framing of notice in a defamation case filed against Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor over his "scorpion on shivling" remark.

Read More
iocl