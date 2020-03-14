NMCG concludes 'Ganga Amantran Abhiyan' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) recently organised a grand event in the national capital to mark the conclusion of its flagship programme 'Ganga Amantran Abhiyan'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was invited as the chief guest at the event to confer the awards to various achievers who contributed towards the successful completion of the programme.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union minister for Jal Shakti, and Rattan Lal Kataria, Union Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti also graced the event which was held in the presence of other guests like Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of NMCG and Wing Commander Paramvir Singh among others.

In his address to the gathering, Shah spoke about the importance of keeping Ganga clean and NMCG's role in developing infrastructure and a culture that would help in maintaining the purity of the holy river.

"Ganga Amantran Abhiyan" was a pioneering exploratory open-water rafting and kayaking expedition on the Ganga river from Devprayag to Ganga Sagar. Shekhawat congratulated the entire team of NMCG and the ministry for their relentless efforts in accomplishing various milestones of this unique expedition.

In this mission, the emphasis is also laid upon strengthening the community connect with Ganga river, and encouraging students and youth to become torchbearers of the cause.

"In order to associate people with the cause of river Ganga, we organised various public awareness programmes at regular intervals. Ganga Amantran Abhiyan was a major part of these programmes that allowed people to connect with river Ganga by undertaking various courageous river games," Director General of Namami Gange for Clean Ganga, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra told ANI.

River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. By holding such events, the NMCG aims at achieving maximum public participation in its endeavour of cleaning Ganga and its tributaries. (ANI)

