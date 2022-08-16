NMCG hosts 'Yamuna Par Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 16, (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), along with the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised an event 'Yamuna Par Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the water sports club in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat presided over the event. During the event, Shekhawat received the guard of honour by BSF personnel. He also hoisted Tiranga, the national flag to mark the event.

"We must protect and take care of our water resources. We should make sure that they are not only continuous and clean but also sustainable and work to ensure this. For the same, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right in 2014, on taking his seat as the Prime Minister, announced a model river rejuvenation program as 'Namami Gange Mission'," Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of NMCG, G Asok Kumar, launched a number of new initiatives under the Arth-Ganga concept. These included the virtual launch of the Jalaj initiative by the Minister for Jal Shakti at 26 locations.

During the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the NMCG and the Sahakar Bharati to achieve the vision of sustainable and viable economic development through public participation, creation and strengthening of local cooperatives directing their cooperation towards realizing the mandate of Arth Ganga.

To promote livelihood opportunities along the Ganga basin, a tourism-related portal called ImAvatar was also launched. The 'Arth Ganga' initiative can be promoted through tourism.



In the event, the Director-General of NMCG said, "We have started a journey with full seriousness from 2015 onwards. When the Namami Gange Initiative was started. Namami Gange Programme has so far in the last seven years we have sanctioned projects worth about Rs 31 thousand crores approx."

Giving the details of the project, Kumar said that around 25 thousand crores have been sanctioned. He further said that these projects are in various phases of completion among which 96 have been completed. Almost 5000 million litres of sewage, untreated sewage is going to tributaries and Ganga Mainstream.

"Apart from this, we also have come up with other projects to involve people and preserve biodiversity, to rejuvenate small rivers which are going to be dried up. People connected with this programme today when the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched the (Arth Ganga)," NMCG Chief said.

The event "Yamuna Par Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" ended with captivating musical performances by school students.

The winners of the Ganga Quest 2022 were felicitated on the occasion and the new River Champ course was launched on the Continuous Learning and Activity Portal.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga is working tirelessly towards cleaning and rejuvenating the holy river Ganga and its tributaries and is ensuring that the flow of clean water remains intact.

Secretary of Jal Shakti Ministry Pankaj Kumar and other senior officials were also present at the event. (ANI)

