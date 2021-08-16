NMCG launches 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' - Season 2 on DD

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Doordarshan launched the second season of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' on Monday.

The second season of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' will focus on the crucial issue of water conservation. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and NMCG DG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra were present during the launch.

"'Rag Rag Mein Ganga, Season 2' is launching with a faith of having more success than the future. The initiative taken by Jal Shakti Ministry with the support of broadcasting the programme by Doordarshan will surely meet new dimensions when millions of people join hands in cleanliness initiative", Anurag Thakur said.



"On one hand, we have witnessed that rivers all around the world took 30 years to rejuvenate, we just took 4-5 years to rejuvenate and conserve rivers. About 40 per cent of the population is feed and irrigated by River Ganga, so it is our responsibility to keep Ganga clean," he added.

"We have brought season 2 of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga', where we are reaching out to some places to witness the changes and places which were not reached will be discussed and even reaching cities having Jamuna, Sarayu and other rivers. Some of our episodes in a total of 26 will be presented on tributaries of Ganga. We would like to tell people that this is a system to rejuvenate Ganga and wetlands," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga.

Earlier, the first season of RRMG has already dealt with issues of river pollution and rejuvenation. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal also attended the event reuniting for the 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' second season as a host.

"Season One had me travel just with Ganga from the origin till it goes to meet Ganga Sagar which is from Gaumukh to Ganga Sagar. In Season 2, I am travelling from the origin of Ganga which is from Gangotri but it ends up in Murshidabad. I also travel along with Ganga and its tributaries. It's very important to understand that Ganga all along the journey is not just Ganga but a contribution from many other tributaries that makes Ganga that we meet. So, Season 2 takes me along with Ganga and its tributaries," said Khandelwal.

River Ganga has significant economic environmental and cultural value in India. NMCG has been working extensively to rejuvenate and keep the river clean. (ANI)

