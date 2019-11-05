NMCG organises 'Ganga Utsav' in Delhi to spread awareness about river cleaning

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), in coordination with the Jal Shakti Ministry, organised 'Ganga Utsav' in the Major Dhyanchand stadium in the national capital to mark the 11th anniversary of Ganga being declared as the national river.

The event was organised on Monday in a bid to create awareness and gather public participation in the efforts to clean River Ganga and its tributaries.

"The Ganga Utsav event is very inspiring. Such events play an important role in drawing public attention to the cause of Ganga. It showcases the efforts being put in by the NMCG and the ministry to maintain the 'aviralta' and purity of river Ganga," said Rattan Lal Kataria, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Social Justice and Empowerment.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Director General of NMCG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra also attended the event.

Mishra also reflected upon various initiatives being taken by the NMCG to save the river from getting polluted.

While speaking to ANI, Mishra said that Ganga Utsav is celebrated on November 4 because Ganga was declared as the country's national river on this day.

"With this declaration number of initiatives came and most important among those is Namami Gange, which is a very comprehensive program as it looks at all aspects of Ganga rejuvenation. Namami Gange, apart from other projects and scientific interventions, has also given a lot of importance to public participation," he said.

Several students also participated in the event, where they learned methods to save the river and had an interactive session with NMCG DG about conservation of river waters. (ANI)