Great Ganga Run
NMCG organizes Ganga marathon; Thousands turned up in support

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 20:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A marathon titled 'the Great Ganga Run, 2019' was recently organised in capital New Delhi.
This came in the line of National Mission for Clean Ganga or NMCG's endeavours towards educating and engaging people, especially youth in the rejuvenation and cleaning of river Ganga.
The Jal Shakti Ministry conducts several events of this nature to connect mass to the flagship 'Namami Gange' project of the government.
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who flagged off the event, appealed people to lend their support in accomplishing the objectives of the government.
"In this cleaning project of the soul of India, the river Ganga, we need support of common people to make Ganga, its basin and its tributaries clean and pure. Government's efforts alone will not bear fruits. The society as a whole will have to connect with it with a sense of collective social responsibility and the Namami Gange Mission organizes various such programs to involve larger public participation," the minister said.
Earlier, around 20,000 people had registered themselves online for the mega 'Great Ganga Run' event.
Nearly all turned up at the Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in wee hours of the Sunday morning.
As per the Jal Shakti ministry, A Ganga rafting expedition will also be organized from October 9 to reach out to people living in the villages and cities falling on the course of the river Ganga. (ANI)

