NMCG signs agreement to develop ghats in Badrinath

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), State Program Management Group-Uttarakhand (SPMG-UK) and Indorama Charitable Trust (ICT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the upgradation and development of Ghats and Crematoria in Uttarakhand's Badrinath.

The MoU was signed in presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajenendra Singh Shekhawat. The total cost of the development project is Rs 26.64 crore.

Director-General of NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, and other senior officials were also present at the event.

"Namami Gange has really gathered momentum and is successful in getting support and the attention of stakeholders. So, local people, students are joining and our projects are moving good speed now," said Director General of NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

"Several projects we have completed. So it keeps a lot of satisfaction to say that yes the program has moved ahead with much more momentum and gathering momentum, so we really see the good success in future," he added.

Ganga River holds a great significance the life of millions of people in the country as it passes through five states of India. (ANI)

