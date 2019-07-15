NMDC renames 31 schools after ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): A total of 31 schools run by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have been renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The move has been made to improve "enrolment" and the "public perception".

The schools will now be known as Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya.

"ln order to enhance enrolment enhancement of standards in NDMC Schools and to improve the public perception, the New Delhi Municipal Council resolved to change the name of all Nagar Palika Schools to Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya from the academic session 2019-20" according to an NDMC order dated July 8.

A notification in this regard was issued on June 21.

Vajpayee was one of the founding members of Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the municipal council. (ANI)

