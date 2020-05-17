No advisory issued asking health care workers to return: Manipur CM

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 17 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said that his government had not issued any advisory asking health workers to come back to the state.

"There is no such advisory from state government. We're not asking anybody to come back - be it nurses or doctors. We feel proud that they are working in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Maharashtra - serving patients. State government has already said we'll compensate and reward them," Manipur Chief Minister said.

He further said, "There is no such advisory from the state government but if the nurses/doctors don't feel comfortable in their service place or get discrimination where they are working, it is upto them. I can't force them to stay there. It is their choice."

AMRI Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday said that governments of the North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers who are working in the hospital to return to their native states amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Rupak Barua, CEO, AMRI Hospitals, said that they were quite dependent on the doctors belonging to North-East states and it is a major problem.

"The governments of North-East, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers working in different states to return to their native states amid COVID-19 lockdown. This is a major problem here because we are quite dependent on them," Barua said. (ANI)

