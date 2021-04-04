No agency was allowed to investigate corruption cases during UPA govt, says FM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], April 4 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday alleged that a huge amount of corruption happened during United Progressive Alliance (UPA)'s rule but no agency was allowed to investigate.

The Finance Minister also said that the Congress is a B-team of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"In Modi government, law enforcement agencies do their business as per law. But during UPA, a mountainous amount of corruption happened but no agency was allowed to investigate the matter," said Sitharaman while addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram.



Whereas the Congress is a B-team of LDF, said the Minister.

Sitharaman was on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala. She has been actively campaigning to seek support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the upcoming state assembly elections.

She also addressed a public meeting in the Kottarakkara assembly constituency and also took part in a roadshow in the Thiruvalla assembly constituency.

"Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting in Kottarakkara assembly constituency, Kerala. Shri Vayakkal Soman is BJP's candidate from the constituency," the Finance Minister Office tweeted. (ANI)

