"No amendment in Right to Health Bill": Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 22 (ANI): Reacting to the Right to Health Bill which has been passed in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that there would be no amendment in the Right to Health Bill, as it has become a law and everyone has to accept it.

Parsadi Lal Meena's reaction came amid the strike of private doctors and hospitals regarding the Right to Health Bill.

Talking to ANI, Meena said, "When this bill has been unanimously passed in the Assembly and a law has been made, then everyone has to accept it and no one can disobey the law."



"The doctors should think what is the justification for this strike. For the first time, doctors are included in the committees from the state level to the district level. The doctors are agitating despite their suggestions being accepted. This is not justified. They are demanding withdrawal of the bill, is it justified?" Health Minister Meena asked.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also appealed to the doctors and I am also appealing to them to return to work, otherwise the government will take necessary action," he added.

Significantly, private hospitals and doctors in Rajasthan have been protesting against the Right to Health (RTH) bill through a work boycott urging the state government not to implement it.

Meanwhile, the Right to Health Bill was passed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, yet the doctors' strike has not been called off in private hospitals in Rajasthan. Jaipur resident doctors have also boycotted work supporting this movement. (ANI)

