No Anglo Indian to be nominated in Uttarakhand Assembly

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday gave assent to 126th Constitution Amendment Bill to extend SC/ST quota, excluding the anglo-Indians, in State Assembly by another 10 years.

With the passage of the Bill, the state Assembly will now only have 70 MLAs instead of 71 as the Anglo Indian community has not got an extension.

In Uttarakhand, 70 members are elected while one member of the Anglo Indian community is nominated in the assembly. The reservation was granted for Anglo Indian community for a time period of 70 years in the year 1950.

It should be noted that the term of this reservation is ending on January 25, 2020. However, the tenure of the lone MLA of the Anglo Indian community, George Ivon Gregory Mann would end in 2022.

While addressing the state assembly on Tuesday, Mann had expressed displeasure over the passage of the Bill and termed it 'unfortunate'

He also claimed that this move by the Assembly has created tensions among the Anglo-Indian community residing in the state and claimed: "decision is taken on wrong data which shows no Anglo India in Uttarakhand." (ANI)

