No appointment, but Shaheen Bagh protesters insist on meeting Amit Shah on Sunday

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): A bunch of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Saturday said that they would be going to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC, while admitting at the same time that they have not sought an appointment with the minister.

The development came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah said at Times Now Summit that anyone having doubts over CAA could seek an appointment from his office and he would be willing to meet the person(s) within three days.

A large number of people have been staging a protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh since mid-December last year over the CAA, seeking its withdrawal. It's being dubbed as the "people's protest" because it has no leader or coordinator.

Speaking with mediapersons on Saturday, a group of anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh claimed that they would be going to meet the Home Minister, and everyone of them would meet the Home Minister personally instead of taking a delegation.

The protestors here called a press conference and told the reporters that no delegation would visit the Home Minister, rather each and every demonstrator along with the people who have problem with the newly amended citizenship Act, would go and meet him at 2 pm tomorrow.

"Amit Shah has himself invited everyone on television to meet him, so we are going to meet him tomorrow. Shah himself said that whoever is facing problem due to CAA should meet him," said one of the protesters who did not wish to be named.

A woman protester said that all the women would also be going to meet the Home Minister tomorrow.

"Everyone will go and meet Home Minister Amit Shah at 2 pm tomorrow. It's a request that all the citizens including men and women who are facing problems due to CAA, NRC and NPR have to go and meet Amit Shah and PM Modi ji," said an elderly woman.

On Friday, protestors at Shaheen Bagh held heart-shaped cut-outs in which they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit them at the protest site.

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees who came from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)