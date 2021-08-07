No backtracking on sharing of waters of river Godavari, Krishan: Telangana CM tells officials

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Reiterating that the work of the officials must be committed to protecting the interests of the Telangana agriculture, and long interests of the farmers in the state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at a review meeting on Friday said there is no question of backtracking on the issue of sharing water of Godavari and Krishna rivers.

An in-depth review of the verdicts given by Bachawat Tribunal and Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on the rightful and legal share of allocation of waters as a right to Telangana was conducted.

Reviewing the strategy to be adopted by the Telangana government in the backdrop of the central government fixing the jurisdiction of the Krishna Godavari Boards through a Gazette notification, the meeting also assessed the items in the Centre's gazette notification.

The meeting also discussed at length the allocation of water for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the Godavari and Krishna Rivers. Rao directed the officials concerned to strongly put forth the arguments on behalf of the state in the Board meetings.

The meeting has decided to meet again to discuss the matter on Sunday. (ANI)