No ban on mobile phone at educational institutions: Karnataka Education Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Friday said that it would not be possible to ban the usage of mobile phones in colleges as digital learning has become part and parcel of the study process.



Replying to a query by reporters about rumours that usage of mobiles will be banned in schools and colleges, he said, "Nowadays modern gadgets such as mobile, computer, laptop, tab, etc have become an integral part of the teaching-learning process."

"When such is the situation, how usage of mobile can be banned?" he asked.

"Either students or parents should believe such rumours. The government's aim is to provide quality education to students at all levels using modern gadgets. Accordingly, usage of mobiles in institutions will be continued", Narayana emphasized. (ANI)

