No bandh allowed in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Dec 19: Commissioner MN Nagaraj

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): No bandh will be allowed in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city on Thursday in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the city, said Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj on Wednesday.

"No bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and also to maintain law and order, communal harmony in city," Nagaraj said.

His comments came after a bandh was called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organizations in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

