No biasness or lobbying in conferring Padma awards: Govt

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI) : While addressing the Lower House on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that Padma Awards have not been conferred based on biasness or lobbying.

In a written reply, Rai also added, "The award is presented only to those who sacrifice and make efforts to do extraordinary works and establish themselves in the various streams to become an example for the society."

According to Rai, as many as "272 foreigners, Non- Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India and Persons of Indian Origin have been conferred Padma awards since its inception in 1954."

He also told the Lok Sabha that any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for the Padma awards. Serving government servants, including those working with public sector undertakings, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for the awards. (ANI)