No BJP leader has potential of becoming Delhi CM, says Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday targetted the BJP for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi polls by stating that the party has no capable leader, who has the potential to become the chief minister of the national capital.

"BJP has agreed that there is no one in its party capable of becoming the chief minister. Amit Shah is asking votes so he can decide who will become the chief minister," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

The national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Tuesday announced that he was ready to participate in a debate if the BJP announced a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi.

"If there is no chief ministerial candidate, then Amit Shah Ji should come for a debate. I am ready to debate on all matters. He is talking about Shaheen Bagh. I am ready to debate on Shaheen bagh as well," Kejriwal said.

"However, he is not willing to debate and answer the questions of the people. A true Hindu does not run away from a fight... It does not suit Amit Shah Ji to run away from a debate. This is not good for democracy," he added.

He said that this is the first time a political party is asking to be re-elected based on the work they have done during their term in power.

"Nowhere in the country has anyone asked for votes based on the work they have done. Never in the history of this country has anyone asked for votes because they built schools and hospitals," he said.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday responded to Kejriwal's dare saying that there is no need to announce a chief ministerial candidate for the debate adding that the BJP was ready to debate and asked him to just name the venue and the time.

The campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 8 will come to an end at 6 pm today. The counting of votes will be held on February 11. (ANI)