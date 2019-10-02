No blasts involving ammunition took place in Pokharan firing ranges: Army sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): No blast involving old or new ammunition had taken place in Pokharan firing ranges in the last two days, Army sources clarified on Wednesday.

"No blasts took place in the Pokharan firing ranges in the last two days. We have checked from the people involved and deployed there and they clarified that no blast took place in the last two days," sources in the Indian Army said.

The sources clarified that no such incident took place even involving the scrap dealers there.

On Tuesday evening, speculation were being made in the social media by pro-Pakistan twitter users about some explosions having taken place in the Pokharan ranges which could have been a nuclear test by India.

Meanwhile, senior government sources dismissed the speculation about India conducting a nuclear explosion saying the attempt may be to project India as an irresponsible state. (ANI)

