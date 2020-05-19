No buses from Anand Vihar bus station to UP, Bihar,Uttarakhand: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi Police DCP East Jasmeet Singh on Tuesday clarified that no buses will run from the capital's Anand Vihar Bus station for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Singh also urged the citizens not to gather at the bus station for going home.

"No buses are plying to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand from Delhi's Anand Vihar bus station. We appeal to people not to gather at the bus station here," Jasmeet Singh said while speaking to media.

The clarification from the official came just a day after Delhi government had announced several relaxations for movement of people across the city albeit with restrictions.

The Delhi government has allowed public buses to ply on road but with not more than 20 people at a time. All the passengers will be screened for body temperature before they enter. (ANI)