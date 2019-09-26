No by-polls in Karnataka till SC decides 17 disqualified MLAs plea: EC

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The Election Commission on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will defer assembly by-polls in Karnataka till the Supreme Court takes a decision on the plea of 17 disqualified MLAs.

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice N V Ramana which was hearing the petition filed by 17 disqualified Karnataka MLAs, deferred their plea to October 22.

In their petition, the MLAs requested for an interim order as the then speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified them and debarred them from being a member of the legislative assembly in its present term.

The MLAs had sought an interim order or direction to allow them permission to contest by-polls scheduled on October 21.

The by-polls are being held on 15 seats in Karnataka Assembly.

The top court will now hear and decide the petition of 17 Karnataka disqualified MLAs on October 22. (ANI)