No case of bird flu in Jharkhand, Rapid Response Teams formed for proper surveillance

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 24 (ANI): Jharkhand has not reported any positive case of avian influenza or bird flu to date, the Animal Husbandry Department of Jharkhand said on Sunday.

At least 4,353 samples including general and dead wild birds have been sent to the lab for the test to date.

Nancy Sahay, Director, Jharkhand's Animal Husbandry Department told ANI, "No positive case of bird flu reported in the state as of now. Till now 4,353 samples including general and dead wild birds have been sent to the lab."



The Rapid Response Teams have been formed to monitor the situation and to track preventive and control measures in the state, the official added.

The central government on Saturday informed that avian influenza or bird flu has been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds and in 12 states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 23.

"Till January 23, 2021 outbreaks of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab) for poultry birds and in 12 states (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. (ANI)

