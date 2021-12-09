No case of Omicron variant in Punjab, precautionary measures are being taken: State Health Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 9 (ANI): With the emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, all the precautionary measures are being taken by the Punjab government in the state, said Punjab Health Minister Om Prakash Soni on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Soni said, "There is no case of Omicron variant in the state. As per guidelines, testing is done at airports. All precautions are being taken by the state government."

The minister further informed that the health officials are doing door to door COVID vaccination in the less vaccinated areas.



"As a part of precautionary measure, the state health officials are doing door to door COVID vaccination in the less vaccinated areas," he said.

Meanwhile, India reported nearly two dozen Omicron cases so far. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday asked all the States to submit all the samples of positive cases of international travellers and their contacts as well as from emerging hotspots.

A new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25.

As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year. On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'. (ANI)

