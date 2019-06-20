No cases of AES in Lucknow, says Superintendent of Civil Hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): As the death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) rises to 128 in Bihar, the Superintendent of Lucknow's Shyama Prasad Mukharji Civil Hospital, Dr Ashutosh Dubey said that there is no case of AES here.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "We have no case related to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome here. However, we have received strict guidelines from the government to treat any case with full alertness and without being careless.

"We have trained doctors and staff here. We also have medicines available to treat the disease," he added.

Dubey further said, "We have issued instructions to our staff that if any patient comes then the director of the hospital or myself should be informed immediately."

"Our staff is sensitized about the disease, so I have confidence that we will be able to handle if any patient comes," he added. (ANI)

