No cases of bird flu in Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)/Raipur (Chhattisgarh)/Chandigarh (Punjab), January 7 (ANI): The state governments in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have said that no case of bird flu has been detected in their respective state so far. However, the governments are taking all precautionary measures to deal with any possible outbreak.

The statements came after the Ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying on Wednesday said that bird flu cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra reviewed the possible bird flu scenario and announced that till today there has been no outbreak of the disease in the State.

As per the State Government, around 11000 samples from different areas have been tested and no case has been found positive for bird flu.

Chief Secretary has directed the concerned authorities to intensify surveillance activities. Mohapatra also directed to form Rapid Response Team at State and District level for mitigating any possible outbreak. It has been clarified that people may not be apprehensive. The state has also increased the Clinical, Biological and Serological testing in the State.



Chhattisgarh government in a statement said that no case of bird flu has been detected in Chhattisgarh so far.

Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too said that no case of bird flu has been reported in the state so far, but the state government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with any situation.



The Minister said that the Animal Husbandry Department along with other departments of the state government was closely monitoring to ensure that sub-standard meat and fish were not sold in the market.

The Ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has also set up a control room in the national capital to keep watch on the situation and to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by State authorities. (ANI)

