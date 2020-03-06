No cases of coronavirus reported in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Karnataka on Friday announced that there are no positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the state till date.

"To date, 717 persons have been identified for observation, of them, 236 persons have completed 28 days of observation and 469 persons are continuing under home quarantine. 8 persons are admitted to selected isolation hospitals, " the state government said in a release today.

"Around 343 samples of symptomatic persons are sent for testing and 296 samples are reported as negative. No positive cases of Coronavirus in the state to date," it said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa earlier in the week assured people in state about the preparedness to tackle coronavirus.

He said, "We have issued instructions to all hospitals. We have made all the arrangements. People in Karnataka should not worry."

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan earlier today held a review meeting with states over preparedness for coronavirus. State governments have been asked to keep the testing and quarantine facilities, isolation wards and labs in active readiness.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today. COVID-19 has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)

