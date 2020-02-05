No cash, BJP to accept donations digitally for Samarpan Divas programmes

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): With BJP set to observe 'Samarpan Diwas' to commemorate the contributions of its founder leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary, party workers, supporters and people, in general, have been asked to contribute their donations via online and digital mode.

"As per the directions of party president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Samarpan Diwas programmes are to be celebrated at booth, mandal, district and state level in each state on February 11. For this BJP workers, supporters and people at large will contribute their donations to the party which is to be made online and digital only," said Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary and headquarters Incharge in a press statement.

Emphasising that Upadhyay had always advocated probity and transparency in public life, the BJP said it has to take down the philosophy of its founder so that people take inspiration from his thoughts.

In a letter to party leaders, BJP has asked them to hold programmes on the life of Upadhaya at booth level.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a digital donation of Rs 1,000 to party and it was later followed by all the leaders and workers.

This year, it has been instructed that BJP will not accept any cash, it will receive donations through digital or online mode. (ANI)

