No caste-based Census other than SCs, STs since Independence: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday said that it has not enumerated caste wise population other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the census since independence.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

A question was asked whether the Government has considered conducting a caste-based census in 2021-22 and if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefore.



Mr Rai replied that the castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal Census.

He added that the Centre has not enumerated caste wise populations other than SCs and STs in Census since independence. The Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders including Central Ministries.

The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on 28 March 2019.

However, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Census activities have been postponed. (ANI)

