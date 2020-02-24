No centre in North-East Delhi for tomorrow's board exam: CBSE

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday clarified that there are no centres in North-East Delhi for tomorrow's class 12th board examination.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects at 18 centres in West Delhi. There are no centres in the North-East Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said in a statement.

The board's clarification came after severe violence broke out in several parts of North-East Delhi including Maujpur, Bhajanpura and Chand Bagh.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that all government and private schools will remain closed in the violence-affected areas of Delhi.

"I have spoken to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in connection with the board exams in the district. They shall be postponed," he added.

However, the CBSE has now cleared the air stating there are no board centres in the North-East Delhi for tomorrow's exam.

Sisodia has also condemned the violence that broke out between the groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those favouring the new citizenship law.

"I have been in Delhi for three decades. Never felt so scared in my own city. What has happened? Who are the people who are setting Delhi on fire? I am very sad and embarrassed today. This is our beloved Delhi. It is the capital of the country. It has to be saved," Sisodia had tweeted earlier. (ANI)

