No challenge at all in forming new government: Himachal CM

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that there is no challenge in forming the new state government.

"There is no challenge at all. A cabinet is formed with the elected MLAs, the CM is elected from the MLAs. So, there is no challenge at all," Sukhu told ANI on cabinet formation of the new government in the state.

Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh also met with the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

Earlier this week, Sukhu made numerous announcements in the first cabinet meeting.

Highlighting the implementation of 10 guarantees, Sukhu said that the old pension scheme (one of the key poll agendas) would be brought back.



At his first cabinet meet on Monday a day after taking oath, Sukhu also brought up the rent and food expenses of MLAs.

"We have decided that in Himachal Bhawan & Himachal Sadan, rent and food expenses for MLAs will be the same as for common people. Earlier, common people paid the full amount and MLAs got these facilities at subsidised rates, but that won't happen anymore," said CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including nationla president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

