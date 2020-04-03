No change in basic selling price of petrol, diesel: IndianOil

New Delhi [India], Apr 3 (ANI): IndianOil has announced that oil marketing companies (OMCs) have made no change in the basic selling price of petrol and diesel.

"Considering the current crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the OMCs have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effect from April 1, 2020, which were otherwise also being maintained steady," said IOC spokesperson in a press release.

The release also said that as per their commitment to the nation, PSU OMCs -- IndianOil, BPCL, and HPCL -- have fully transitioned to BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel across the country with effect from April 1, 2020, even in the face of the constraints posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the increase in the retail selling prices (RSPs) of petrol and diesel in some states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, etc., with effect from April 1 "is purely on account of the increase in VAT rates by the respective State Governments on both the products from that date." (ANI)

