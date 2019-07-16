Representative image
Representative image

No changes made in Income Tax Return forms: CBDT

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:52 IST

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said that no changes have been made in any of the Income Tax Return (ITR) forms.
"No changes have been made in any of the ITR forms including ITR-2 and ITR-3 since the notification made on April 1, 2019, i.e., on the first day of the assessment year 2019-20," read a CBDT press note.
"There were reports in certain social media that the taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing return of income in ITR 2 and ITR 3 due to large scale changes in the ITR form on July 11," it said.
The CBDT said that the software utility for e-filing of all the ITR forms has been released long back.
"The utility for e-filing ITR-2 and ITR-3 were released on May 2 and May 10, 2019 respectively. However, the software utility update is a dynamic process and is continuously taken up as per the feedback received from the users/filers to ease their experience in electronic filing of the return," it said.
It clarified that the updating of utility does not hamper filing of return as the taxpayers are allowed to file using the utility which is available at that point of time
The CBDT explained that the updation in the utility of ITR forms is based on feedback and mainly aimed at easing the compliance burden of the taxpayers by facilitating easier e-filing.
It reiterated that there are no changes in the notified ITR forms, but the utility has been updated to facilitate the taxpayers and the assertion that numerous changes have been made in ITR-2 and ITR-3 on July 11 is not giving a correct picture. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:22 IST

Coast Guard brings back 516 fishermen, 32 Indian boats stranded...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a coordinated operation with the Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Tuesday brought back around 516 Indian fishermen along with 32 Indian fishing boats from Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:20 IST

Muslims participate in Amarnath yatra celebrations to set...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): In yet another example of communal harmony, local Muslims participated in a special prayer performed as a part of the ongoing Amarnath yatra in Mattan area of terrorism-hit Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:17 IST

Gadkari receives praise from Opposition

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday was lauded in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition, whose members said he is an "exemplary performer" besides being an "innovative and informative" person.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:56 IST

Farooq Khan assumes charge as Advisor to J-K Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 16 (ANI): Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan on Tuesday assumed charge as the fifth Advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:54 IST

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police over rape of 6-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday sent notices to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) taking suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding the brutal rape of a six-year-old-girl in Southwest Delhi's Janakpuri area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:41 IST

K'taka govt approves Auradkar committee recommendations on police reforms

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Government on Tuesday approved recommendations made by the Auradkar committee on Police reforms.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Declare drought in 435 Mandals in Telangana: BJP leader Dattatreya

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): In the backdrop of prevailing "drought situation" in the state, a BJP delegation led by Bandaru Dattatreya met Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi here on Tuesday asking him to declare drought in 435 Mandals across the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:26 IST

Portion of building that collapsed was 'unauthorised', says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The portion of the four-storeyed building that collapsed in Dongri area of the city was "unauthorised", Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:08 IST

Rajnath Singh reviews defence corridor project of UP, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:01 IST

We have to guard our people as BJP wants to disturb: Kharge on...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI) Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed confidence on Congress-JD(S) coalition winning the vote of confidence in the Karnataka assembly on Thursday but said the party has to "guard its people" as BJP wants to create hindrances for his party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:57 IST

Amalgamation will bring efficiency in RRBs, says MoS for Finance Anurag

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Amalgamation will bring about better efficiency of scale, higher productivity, improved financial health of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and greater credit flow to rural areas, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:55 IST

DGCA grounds Vistara pilot over fuel issue in aircraft

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday grounded a pilot of Vistara Airlines for not carrying enough fuel in the aircraft.

Read More
iocl