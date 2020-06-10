No class 10 exams in Puducherry, all students will be promoted to next class

Puducherry [India], June 10 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday announced that examination of class 10 in the Union Territory stand cancelled and all the students will be promoted to the next class.
Addressing a press conference CM Narayanasamy, said, "Class-10 examinations stands cancelled in Puducherry. The students are promoted based on their academic performance and attendance."
In a tweet, CM Narayanasamy said that unheld examination for one paper of Class-11 stand cancelled.
"For Class-11, there are 14,553 students totally in #Puducherry & #Karaikal. Their unheld examination for one paper stands cancelled & follows same procedure of Class-10. Reopening of Schools and colleges will be decided after the announcement of Central Government's guidelines," he tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)
