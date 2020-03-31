No coconuts in Hyderabad due to lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Coconuts have disappeared from the markets in the city as vehicles carrying them from coastal areas are not entering the state due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Koti, a coconut seller said: "My stall is near Gandhi Hospital. There are several patients who regularly consume coconuts from my stall. For a week there are no coconuts in the market. The dealers say that the reason is that vehicles are not allowed to enter the state. All the stalls are either closed or empty. The government must consider our difficulty and resolve the issue."

Srinu, an employee in the Gandhi Hospital said: "I am an attender to 3 patients. For 4 days I am approaching the stalls but there are no coconuts available. It is a very essential item for patients." (ANI)

