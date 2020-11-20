No coercive action will be taken against Chanda Kochhar in alleged ICICI-Videocon loan scam case: SG Mehta to SC

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta orally submitted to the Supreme Court in the hearing on Friday that no coercive action will be taken against former ICICI Bank CEO, Chanda Kochhar, in the alleged ICICI-Videocon loan scam case.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, fixed the next date of hearing for next week.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by former ICICI Bank CEO, Chanda Kochhar, also claiming that her husband, Deepak Kochhar, is being kept, under illegal detention in the ICICI-Videocon loan scam case.



According to the prosecution, both the husband and wife duo - Deepak Kochhar and Chanda Kochhar -- are accused in the case.

Earlier on September 7, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Deepak Kochhar under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.

The economic offences watchdog had earlier stated that Kochhar is involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime and has been involved in projecting the proceeds of crime as untainted. It said that he directly attempted to indulge, knowingly assist, is knowingly a party and is actually involved in process or activity connected with the proceeds of crime and projecting it as untainted property. (ANI)

