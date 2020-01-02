No cold conditions expected over north India during next 5 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said there will be no cold conditions over the north Indian plains for the next five days as temperatures have increased by 8-10°C in the past three days.

"Temperatures over north Indian plains have increased by 2-4°C during the past 24 hours and by roughly 8-10°C during the past 3 days. No Cold day conditions are now expected over North India during the next 5 days. Temperatures over North Indian plains were running roughly between 8-12°C on December 30 which are running today between 18-22°C," IMD tweeted today.

In a slight relief from the dense fog and cold wave that disrupted flight and train operations in north India since the last few days, temperatures rose in the area under the influence of warm moist easterlies from January 1 onwards.

IMD also said that the temperature will remain almost normal for the next 3-4 days in Delhi NCR area.

Speaking to ANI earlier in the day, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecast department, had said: "There was a layer of clouds over the Delhi-NCR region, which originated from Punjab. This layer has now gone, and sunlight has started to enter the region."

"The temperature will remain around 18-19 degrees for 3-4 days, although some clouds may occasionally be present at night, which will not cause any significant effect. The cold wave condition in Delhi NCR has ended," he added. (ANI)

