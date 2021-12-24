No cold wave condition over any part of India, rain likely in northern states: Senior IMD scientist

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): There is no cold wave condition over any part of India, but there are chances of rain in the plains particularly in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday.

As per IMD, all these areas will receive rainfall from the intervening night of December 26 and December 27 and the spell will continue till December 28.

IMD said, "As of 24th December, the temperature has been normal or above normal, both night and day temperature. There is no cold wave over any parts of India and as we have predicted from 22nd December, mostly it has been withdrawn. Now, Delhi is having a 7-9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius. Also, northern India has warmer temperatures prevailing."

"Now the western disturbance is already over and J&K got some rains and snowfall has already occurred. Another western disturbance is coming on 26th December just after Christmas. Chances of rain in the plain particularly in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh all these areas will receive rainfall from 26 December night or 27 and the spell will continue till 28 December," said the IMD.

According to RK Jenamani, Director of Meteorology, IMD, "Chances of another western disturbance are there. Under that impact, there is no chance of a cold wave before the New Year. Further, also up to 5 January the temperature will not fall much because as long as western disturbance will be coming, the temperature will be around normal or above normal, and for Delhi, the temperature may reach 9-10 degrees in the next 2-3 days."

Speaking about the air quality in Delhi, Jenamani said, "The wind will be stronger from 26 or 27 December. So, further, we expect improvement. Another major point is the dense fog. There has not been a significant formation of the dense fog even though we are entering in the last week of December. This is very unusual. Normally by this period the Indo-Gangetic plain right from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana gets 5-7 days dense fog. But this year we are not getting because of the absence of the moisture and also the wind is becoming frequently 5-10 or 15 km/hr." (ANI)