No comments till PM or Shah make remarks after Ayodhya verdict, BJP tell its leaders

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely be the first party leaders to make remarks after impending Ayodhya case verdict by the Supreme Court">Supreme Court and BJP leaders have been told to follow the line taken by them, a party source said.

A senior party leader who supervised the meetings convened to address do's and don'ts on Ayodhya verdict said, "We have told our leaders not to speak on the verdict."

"First Prime Minister will make his remarks or as party president Amit Shah will do so. The stand taken by them on the issue will be then followed by authorised party spokespersons," he said.

A high-level meeting on Monday decided on the strategy post-Ayodhya verdict and all BJP spokespersons and panelists have been instructed not to be part of any television debate or make any statement until the party line is finalised by the top leadership.

The spokespersons have been asked to first listen to the party line on the issue which will be finalised by the top leadership once the verdict is delivered. Sources stated that the instruction to this effect has been sent to all panelists and spokespersons and they have been told to strictly adhere to it in a workshop organised for them at the party headquarters. Senior leaders took the sessions.

The BJP, along with its ideological mentor RSS, is keen to be prepared with a strategy to deal with any situation arising out of the verdict.

The RSS had last week asked its cadres to stay calm irrespective of the verdict. "Stay alert and calm. Respect feelings of other side is what has been told to the cadre, " stated a Sangh functionary.

The meeting held in the national capital was attended by senior leaders of the party. (ANI)

